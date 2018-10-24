Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will come off bench Wednesday
Dedmon will come off the bench Wednesday against the Mavericks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After missing the first three games of the season with an ankle injury, Dedmon has been cleared to take the floor Wednesday, though he'll remain in a reserve role behind Alex Len. While Dedmon won't be on an official minutes limit, he said he expects to play around 15 minutes Wednesday.
