Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will have minutes cap
Dedmon (knee) will be available for roughly 20 minutes Sunday against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Dedmon is still nursing a bruised knee, but he'll return to action after missing the Hawks' last two contests. Alex Len will remain the starter at center, while Dedmon will be available for limited action off the bench.
