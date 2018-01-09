Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will have minutes restriction Monday

Dedmon will play Monday night against the Clippers, but will face a minutes restriction, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dedmon will see his first action since November after suffering a stress fracture in his left leg. With him being out for over a month, the minutes restriction is no surprise. Dedmon's return should take some minutes away from Miles Plumlee and John Collins in the frontcourt.

