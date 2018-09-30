Dedmon (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Dedmon was expected to be reevaluated a few days ago, but the Hawks haven't released any sort of update on his recovery. That said, he's still not ready for game action and will sit out Sunday's contest. There's a decent chance he misses more time moving forward, but he'll have just over two weeks to get healthy for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Knicks.