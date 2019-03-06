Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will not play vs. Spurs
Dedmon (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dedmon was tagged as doubtful prior to Wednesday's game, so his absence comes as no surprise. As a result, Alex Len, who started at center in each of the last two games, will now likely remain in the starting lineup despite the return of John Collins (illness). It will also potentially result in Alex Poythress continuing to get extended frontcourt minutes off the bench.
