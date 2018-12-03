Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will play Monday
Dedmon (illness) will play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
As expected Dedmon will play in Monday's game, like slotting back into his normal role as backup center. On the year, Dedmon is averaging 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals in 21 minutes per game.
