Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will play Monday
Dedmon (leg) is available to play in Monday's game against the Spurs, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
As expected, Dedmon will be good to go for Monday's contest after being listed as probable in the team's injury report. Look for the big man to once again play around 20 minutes at center, splitting time with starter Miles Plumlee.
