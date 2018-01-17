Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will play Wednesday
Dedmon (leg) has been cleared to play during Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans.
As expected, Dedmon is available for Wednesday's contest. Since returning from his leg injury, he's averaged 9.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.
