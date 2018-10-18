Dedmon (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Dedmon is still working back from a fractured ankle and the Hawks haven't provided any sort of concrete timetable for a return, so he'll be continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. With Dedmon sidelined, Alex Len should pick up a second straight start, though he did struggle a bit in relief for the opener with just seven points, four rebounds and two assists.