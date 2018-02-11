Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will start Sunday
Dedmon will start at center Sunday against the Pistons, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Dedmon will take over for Miles Plumlee in the starting rotation and will be tasked with containing Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin underneath the basket. In 21 starts this season, Dedmon has averaged 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just under 25 minutes per contest.
