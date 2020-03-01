Dedmon (elbow) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Dedmon will be sidelined for a fourth straight game while he recovers from a non-surgical procedure on his sore right elbow. After Monday, the Hawks will have three days off before returning to action Friday in Washington, so Dedmon could be ready to go for that contest if he's able to take part in practice in between those games.