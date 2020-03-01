Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Won't play Monday
Dedmon (elbow) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Dedmon will be sidelined for a fourth straight game while he recovers from a non-surgical procedure on his sore right elbow. After Monday, the Hawks will have three days off before returning to action Friday in Washington, so Dedmon could be ready to go for that contest if he's able to take part in practice in between those games.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...