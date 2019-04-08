Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Agrees to deal with Atlanta

Davis and the Hawks agreed to terms on a multi-year deal Monday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Davis joined the Hawks in mid-March, and he's apparently shown enough that the team may be interested in keeping him around in the long-term. The contract is technically a multi-year deal, though it likely includes a team option, so Davis is no guarantee to be on the roster next season.

