Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Plays 18 minutes in Friday's loss

Davis had six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Davis combined to play seven minutes in his first two appearances this season but got a chance to run a bit more in this one. With that being said, he's merely a dart throw for those in daily leagues.

