Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Plays 18 minutes in Wednesday's win

Davis had zero points (0-2 FG), six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 win over the 76ers.

Davis had been listed as probable due to a minor thumb injury. However, he was healthy enough to take the court and amassed a season high assist total while swatting two blocks for the second time in the last three games. Davis remains extremely limited offensively, having failed to reach double figures in scoring through six appearances this season. Still, he has good hands on the other end, and in light of frontcourt injuries (Dewayne Dedmon, Omari Spellman) the third-year big man could continue to provide decent production across the final three matchups.