Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Plays 18 minutes in Wednesday's win
Davis had zero points (0-2 FG), six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 win over the 76ers.
Davis had been listed as probable due to a minor thumb injury. However, he was healthy enough to take the court and amassed a season high assist total while swatting two blocks for the second time in the last three games. Davis remains extremely limited offensively, having failed to reach double figures in scoring through six appearances this season. Still, he has good hands on the other end, and in light of frontcourt injuries (Dewayne Dedmon, Omari Spellman) the third-year big man could continue to provide decent production across the final three matchups.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.