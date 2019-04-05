Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Probable Friday

Davis (thumb) is probable for Friday's matchup against Orlando.

It appears as though Davis' thumb injury isn't severe, as the Michigan State product played through his injury during Wednesday's win. Although probably not 100-percent healthy right now, Davis' name on the injury report is likely a precaution taken by the Hawks.

