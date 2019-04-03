Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Probable Wednesday
Davis (thumb) is probable Wednesday against the 76ers due to a sprained left thumb, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Davis picked up a minor injury Tuesday against the Spurs. He's expected to play Wednesday, and there's a chance he'll start if Alex Len (foot) is sidelined.
