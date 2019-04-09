Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Questionable with knee soreness
Davis will be a game-time call for Wednesday's game against Indiana due to soreness in his right knee, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
It's unclear as to when the issue cropped up, but the Hawks will evaluate Davis closer to tipoff to determine his availability for the final regular-season contest. If he's ultimately ruled out, he'll end the 2018-2019 campaign averaging 4.3 points over eight games.
