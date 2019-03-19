Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Reaches deal with Atlanta
Davis agreed to a 10-day contract Tuesday with the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After getting cut by the Warriors in training camp, Davis has played exclusively this season with the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, where he's averaged 9.7 points (on 59.2 percent shooting from the field), 7.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.4 minutes per contest. With Atlanta, Davis will presumably fill the roster spot that had belonged to Tyler Zeller, whose 10-day contract is set to expire. Davis is unlikely to unseat either Dewayne Dedmon or Alex Len as the first- or second-string option at center, but the Hawks will likely use the next week and a half to evaluate him for a spot on the 2019-20 roster.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.