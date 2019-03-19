Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Reaches deal with Atlanta

Davis agreed to a 10-day contract Tuesday with the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After getting cut by the Warriors in training camp, Davis has played exclusively this season with the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, where he's averaged 9.7 points (on 59.2 percent shooting from the field), 7.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.4 minutes per contest. With Atlanta, Davis will presumably fill the roster spot that had belonged to Tyler Zeller, whose 10-day contract is set to expire. Davis is unlikely to unseat either Dewayne Dedmon or Alex Len as the first- or second-string option at center, but the Hawks will likely use the next week and a half to evaluate him for a spot on the 2019-20 roster.