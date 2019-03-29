Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Signs second 10-day
Davis will sign a second 10-day contract with the Hawks, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
The third-year player has just seven total minutes under his belt so far with Atlanta, and he'll close out the season with the Hawks as an emergency frontcourt option.
