The Hawks converted Barlow's two-way deal to a two-year standard contract Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Barlow will latch on with Atlanta on a standard contract after previously signing a one-year, two-way deal with the club in July of 2024. The third-year big man is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds across only 7.8 minutes per contest in 18 regular-season outings. However, the 21-year-old has seen a slight uptick in playing time of late, averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game over his last 10 outings (two starts).