Barlow (back) played the final 2:23 of Sunday's 126-111 win over the Pelicans and recorded no statistics during his time on the court.

Barlow wasn't available for the Hawks' first six games of the regular season while he recovered from a low back contusion that dated back to the preseason. After getting in some practice time in the G League last week, Barlow was cleared to play Sunday, but he was outside of head coach Quin Snyder's rotation and didn't see the floor until garbage time. As one of the Hawks' three two-way players, Barlow is likely to see most of his minutes this season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.