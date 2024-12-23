site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Dominick Barlow: Out with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
Barlow (illness) won't play Monday against the Timberwolves.
Barlow has played a total of 15 minutes across three NBA appearances this season.
