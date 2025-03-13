Barlow racked up nine points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 win over the Hornets.

Clint Capela was sidelined for personal reasons, allowing Barlow to soak up some backup center minutes. Barlow has been very productive in limited minutes this season, and could be worth a look in deeper formats if Capela misses more time -- over his last 10 games, Barlow holds averages of 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in just 11.2 minutes.