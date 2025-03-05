Barlow is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Mouhamed Gueye will return to the starting five, pushing Barlow back to the bench. Over his last 10 outings (three starts), the 21-year-old has averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across 10.2 minutes per contest.
