The Hawks transferred Barlow to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.
Barlow has been a fairly consistent member of Atlanta's rotation, appearing in 10 of the team's last 13 contests. While the 21-year-old center's transfer to the G League could open up extra minutes for Mouhamed Gueye and Clint Capela, Barlow will likely return to the NBA in the near future.
