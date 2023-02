Williams totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to Delaware.

After a nine-game double-digit scoring stretch, Williams failed to reach that plateau in back-to-back contests entering Monday. However, despite poor shooting, he once again finished in double figures and is now averaging 15.1 points on 49.1 percent shooting across 37 G League appearances this season.