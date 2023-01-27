Williams managed 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Charge.

Williams was efficient from the field and has now reached double figures in each of his first four games with College Park. Across 30 total appearances (26 with Long Island), the 21-year-old is averaging 15.6 points while shooting 49.2 percent form the field and 39.7 percent from deep. He was transferred to the Atlanta Hawks following Wednesday's game.