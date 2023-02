Atlanta recalled Williams from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Williams received his first chance to practice under newly hired head coach Quin Snyder, but the change on the bench is unlikely to improve the two-way rookie's outlook at the NBA level. He'll likely head back to the G League in the near future and should continue to see most of his playing time with College Park over the rest of the season.