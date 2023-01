Williams agreed to a two-way deal with the Hawks on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Hawks will waive Jarrett Culver to clear a two-way spot Williams. An undrafted 22-year-old guard out of UNLV, Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.2 minutes across eight games for the G League's Long Island Nets this season.