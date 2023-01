Williams (knee) tallied 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 win over Motor City.

Williams didn't play in Friday's loss to Motor City due to a left knee injury but returned to action during Sunday's rematch. He struggled to find any rhythm offensively but was able to somewhat salvage his night with solid peripheral production.