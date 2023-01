Williams was transferred from the G League's College Park Skyhawks to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Williams joined Atlanta on a two-way deal in mid-January and has averaged 16.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game over four appearances with the Skyhawks. He'll join the parent club for the first time, and if he enters a game, it'll mark his NBA debut.