The Hornets traded Finney-Smith to the Hawks on Tuesday in exchange for Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Finney-Smith has now been traded twice this offseason after Houston shipped him to Charlotte in a salary-dump move. The veteran forward has been a solid defender and floor spacer in his career, but he struggled mightily, mostly due to injuries, during his brief tenure with the Rockets. In Atlanta, Finney-Smith will compete for a reserve role, limiting his fantasy appeal.