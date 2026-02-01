The Trail Blazers traded Reath (foot) and two future second-round picks to the Hawks on Sunday in exchange for Vit Krejci (ankle), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reath recently underwent season-ending surgery to address a stress reaction in his right foot, so he won't be available for Atlanta down the stretch and is a restricted free agent this offseason. It's unclear what his role will be for Atlanta moving forward, but on the surface, the two draft picks, along with opening up a roster spot for more potential moves, appear to be the main prize for Portland in this deal. Reath made 32 appearances this season and played double-digit minutes 14 times, scoring in double figures twice.