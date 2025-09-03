The Hawks signed Murray to a training camp contract, The Spot Up Shot reports.

The 25-year-old guard will try to prove his worth in training camp and throughout the preseason in hopes of making an NBA roster for the first time. He played for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 23.4 minutes per game, shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.