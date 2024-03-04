Windler has agreed to a two-way contract with Atlanta, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Windler has spent time with the Knicks and Lakers this season, and the 27-year-old will now join an Atlanta team that could benefit from his presence as a strong positional rebounder. Windler has compiled just 35 total minutes of NBA action this season and owns a 41.7 percent clip from the field for his career, but the 6-foot-7 forward ranks in the 90th percentile for total rebounding rate among all G League players across the last two seasons. He is a candidate for a small role off the bat, although Windler is only eligible to be active in 12 out of the 22 remaining games for Atlanta due to his previously accumulated service time this season.