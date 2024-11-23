Daniels provided eight points (3-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 136-122 loss to the Bulls.

Daniels struggled from the field, shooting just 3-of-14 from the field. However, he managed to chip in elsewhere, something he has done on a consistent basis this season. He currently leads the league in steals and deflections, providing the Hawks with a much-needed defensive presence on the wing. His offensive game is still a little raw, although it does appear as though his confidence is right where it needs to be. Should his scoring ability ever catch up with his defensive production, he could escalate himself to another level.