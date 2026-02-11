This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Cleared to face Hornets
Daniels (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Daniels will shed a questionable tag in time to suit up Wednesday night. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 6.8 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 32.0 minutes in his last 10 appearances.