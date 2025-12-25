Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Cleared to play vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (hip) is not on the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Daniels will make his return following a one-game absence. In December, he's averaging 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.7 minutes.
