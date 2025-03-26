Daniels contributed 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Houston.

Daniels finished just two boards shy of a triple-double, and as has been the trend all season long, he also made his presence felt on the defensive end with his elite hands and instincts. This was Daniels' ninth consecutive game with multiple swipes, but he's doing more than just contributing defensively of late. Over that nine-game stretch, Daniels is averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.7 steals per contest.