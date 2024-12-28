Daniels is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Heat due to an illness.
Daniels status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip off. The defensive stud amassed two blocks and a career-high eight steals over 34 minutes in Monday's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves. Some combination of Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter and Vit Krejci would likely absorb Daniels' minutes should he ultimately be unable to give it a go.
