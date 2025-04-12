Daniels is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Magic due to rest purposes.
Daniels could sit out Sunday's regular-season finale due to Atlanta already being locked into the Play-In. If Daniels is downgraded to out, Vit Krejci, Terance Mann and Garrison Mathews are candidates to receive increased playing time.
