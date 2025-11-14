Daniels finished Thursday's 132-122 win over Utah with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Daniels spent a lot of energy chasing around Lauri Markkanen on defense, and he was scoreless through the first half of action without a single shot attempt. He didn't even get his first shot up until the six-minute mark of the third quarter, and he only managed to record one steal. Look for Daniels to bounce back with a more productive stat line Sunday against the Suns.