Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Doesn't do much over 27 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels finished Thursday's 132-122 win over Utah with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes.
Daniels spent a lot of energy chasing around Lauri Markkanen on defense, and he was scoreless through the first half of action without a single shot attempt. He didn't even get his first shot up until the six-minute mark of the third quarter, and he only managed to record one steal. Look for Daniels to bounce back with a more productive stat line Sunday against the Suns.
