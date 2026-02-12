Daniels produced 21 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Hornets.

After sitting out Monday's game in Minnesota due to a sore ankle, Daniels returned to action and led the Hawks in scoring. The fourth-year guard has been inconsistent of late, scoring in double digits in only five of his last 10 games while averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 boards and 1.4 steals, and he continues to struggle from three-point range -- Daniels is shooting just 27.3 percent (3-for-11) over that stretch from beyond the arc, and a woeful 13.3 percent on the season.