Daniels racked up 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 win over the Nets.
Daniels continued his breakout season, falling agonizingly short of his first triple-double. His three steals took him to 226 for the season, the most recorded by any player this century. Despite what has been a somewhat disappointing season for the Hawks, their future is bright. They have an intriguing young core featuring Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and of course, Daniels.
More News
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Fills stat sheet Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Scores 12 points, swipes two steals•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Strong on glass in double-double•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Sets franchise steals mark•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•