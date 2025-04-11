Daniels racked up 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 win over the Nets.

Daniels continued his breakout season, falling agonizingly short of his first triple-double. His three steals took him to 226 for the season, the most recorded by any player this century. Despite what has been a somewhat disappointing season for the Hawks, their future is bright. They have an intriguing young core featuring Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and of course, Daniels.