Daniels ended Monday's 140-129 loss to the Thunder with 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes.

Daniels continues to stuff the stat sheet on a regular basis for fantasy managers. Over his last eight appearances, the swingman has averaged 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.