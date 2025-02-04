Daniels contributed 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 132-130 win over the Pistons.

The 21-year-old filled the stat sheet while finishing as the club's third-leading scorer behind Trae Young (34 points) and De'Andre Hunter (20 points). Not only did Daniels deliver an extremely efficient performance from the field, but he also dominated on the defensive end as well. Daniels logged his ninth outing of the season with multiple blocks, and he also recorded his 33rd game with multiple swipes through 45 regular-season appearances. The third-year pro continues to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, which has made him a top option across fantasy formats this season.