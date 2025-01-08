Daniels supplied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 win over the Jazz.

Daniels made his presence felt on both ends of the court Tuesday and racked up stats left and right, finishing with two or more tallies in each of the six major categories. Daniels has been a stat-stuffing machine for the Hawks, and even though he gets most of his praises for his work on the defensive end, he's also thriving on the offensive end of the court. He's scored in double digits in his last three games and six of his last seven.