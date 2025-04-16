Daniels finished Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to the Magic with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.

Daniels wasn't able to record a steal after leading the league in that category during the regular season, but he was still a factor on the defensive side of the floor with two swats and a team-high 12 boards. The Hawks will need Daniels' defensive prowess in Friday's game to determine the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference, with Atlanta hosting the winner of Wednesday's Play-In Game between Chicago and Miami.