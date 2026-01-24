Daniels produced eight points (4-6 FG), eight rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 110-103 win over Phoenix.

After shooting 1-for-9 from the field in Wednesday's win over Memphis, Daniels was efficient in his limited chances Friday. However, the 22-year-old guard failed to score in double figures for the third time in his last five outings. On a more positive note, he has grabbed at least seven rebounds in four of those five games. During that span, Daniels has averaged 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest.