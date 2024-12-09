Daniels provided 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, five steals, four rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 loss to the Nuggets.
Daniels stuffed the stat sheet in an impressive performance on both sides of the floor, racking up three-plus steals for his 13th time over 23 regular-season outings. The 21-year-old also led the starting five in scoring, and he reached the second-highest mark in points on the team behind De'Andre Hunter (20 points). Daniels' two-way play continues to make him a top option across fantasy formats, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 14.7 points, 4.6 steals, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.7 blocks across 35.5 minutes per contest.
